AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 33,256,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,884,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

