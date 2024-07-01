Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) Insider John Wang Acquires 15,000,000 Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Free Report) insider John Wang acquired 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,000.00).
Ausmon Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.
Ausmon Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ausmon Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ausmon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausmon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.