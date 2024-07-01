Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $18,316.50 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $18,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.83. 1,171,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

