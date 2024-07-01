Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.83. 1,171,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,427. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

