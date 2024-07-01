Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWTF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. 591,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 58.29% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

