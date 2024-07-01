Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.