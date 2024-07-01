Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Kade Ross Sells 3,500 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Kade Ross sold 68 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,506.20.

BAND traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 249,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bandwidth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

