Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.01. 26,422,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,866,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

