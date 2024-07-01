Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Centuri Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE CTRI opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centuri

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 over the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

