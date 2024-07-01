Barclays Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

