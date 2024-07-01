Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,892,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTGS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,110. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.