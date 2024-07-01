Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,370 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

