Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

