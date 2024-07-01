Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.08. 2,794,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.79.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.