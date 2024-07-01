Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,557. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

