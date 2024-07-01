Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

