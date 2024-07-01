Berenberg Bank Boosts Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 92

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
