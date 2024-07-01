Berenberg Bank Boosts Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 92

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

Get Currys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Currys

Currys Stock Performance

Currys Company Profile

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.15. The stock has a market cap of £813.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.28. Currys has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.