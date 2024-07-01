Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.7 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 554,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,792. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big 5 Sporting Goods

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.