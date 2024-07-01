BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIOL. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

