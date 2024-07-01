Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 28,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,036,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

