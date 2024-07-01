BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,924.88 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. BitShares has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $118,924.88 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,305,800 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.