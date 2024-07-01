Bittensor Price Hits $279.10 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $38.84 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $279.10 or 0.00440645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,008,971 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,006,282. The last known price of Bittensor is 279.17635317 USD and is up 10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $36,942,863.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

