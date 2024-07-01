BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Czech National Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 528,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,390. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

