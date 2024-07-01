BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 418280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

