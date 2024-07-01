BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 418280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
