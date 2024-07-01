Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blink Charging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.76. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.