BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 29,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $780.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

