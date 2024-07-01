Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $107.78 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,898 shares of company stock worth $13,510,865 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 44.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.