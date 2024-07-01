BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.