Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 18th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

