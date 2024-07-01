Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

