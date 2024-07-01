Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 186.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,241,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.27. The company had a trading volume of 571,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

