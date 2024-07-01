Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 509 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.36. 4,410,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on O. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.