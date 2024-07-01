Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 5,836,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,682,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

