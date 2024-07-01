Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYFC

Broadway Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 3,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.