Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 6.8 %
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
