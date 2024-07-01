Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $18.40

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKR

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.