Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $61.89

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.89.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

