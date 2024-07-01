Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
WKME stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.01.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
