Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKME

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WKME stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.01.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.