Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

