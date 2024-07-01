Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
BIP opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
