Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance
Shares of BRSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 10,285,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
About Bruush Oral Care
