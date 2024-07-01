Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

Shares of BRSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 10,285,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

