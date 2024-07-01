Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 5.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 773,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,834,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.