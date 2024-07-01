Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.98

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 396892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
