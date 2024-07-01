Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

