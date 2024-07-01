BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BV Financial Stock Performance

BVFL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 51,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. BV Financial has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.00.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

About BV Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BV Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

