Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

CGO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.11. 11,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,816. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.