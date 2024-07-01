Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
CGO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.11. 11,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,816. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
