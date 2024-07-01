Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 265,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.