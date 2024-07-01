Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CADL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,588,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.84. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

