Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.
About Cantaloupe
