Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,353. The firm has a market cap of $475.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

