Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 686.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.12. 962,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,520. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

