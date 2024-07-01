Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Stake Boosted by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,299 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 5.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. 140,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,224. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

